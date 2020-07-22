Vector signal generator targets 5G and IoT up to 7.125GHz

Ideal for automotive, broadcast, navigation and wireless applications, the SMCV100B is a commercial multistandard platform that is fully configurable with keycode options. The vector signal generator is ideal for numerous applications, ranging from the lab to production. Wherever different technologies converge, it can be perfectly adapted to specific application requirements.

The vector signal generator also uses WinIQSIM2 simulation software. This software supports all common cellular and wireless connectivity standards, including standards for IoT and Wi-Fi (802.11xx) and many more. In total, more than 30 standards are available, along with an arbitrary waveform generator to output user-defined signals.

In the automotive industry, the SMCV100B can be used for end-of-line testing of car radios or GNSS navigation equipment. Broadcast standards can be combined with mobile communications, wireless and navigation standards. For Go/NoGo tests, the generator can output GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou signals of a single navigation satellite. Predefined, time-limited I/Q sequences can be output for functional tests with fixed satellite positions. As only one instrument is needed for a wide variety of applications, its flexibility allows it to be deployed at any time for other tasks on a production line. This minimizes the potential number of spare units and allows massive reduction of downtime on production lines.

FPGA based real-time coders for broadcast standards used worldwide are available. The SMCV100B vector signal generator supports analog and digital radio standards as well as second and third generation digital terrestrial and satellite based television standards. This is the first economy platform that supports ATSC 3.0 in addition to the DVB-T2 and DVB-S2X standards.