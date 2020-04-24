Velodyne Lidar strikes deal with provider of autonomous baggage tractors

April 24, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar announced a three-year agreement with TLD, a global leader in ground support equipment, so TLD can use Velodyne lidar sensors in production of its TractEasy autonomous electric baggage tractors.

TLD will grow its TractEasy tractor fleet with Velodyne’s state-of-the-art sensors for safe and efficient navigation on roadways in a variety of weather conditions. TractEasy is a zero-emission tow tractor that transfers baggage and freight from airport terminals to aircraft areas, on service roads, with a driverless approach. It can also handle ground transportation of goods at industrial sites and logistics centers – both indoor and outdoor. TractEasy can drive up to 25 km/h and has a maximum traction capacity of 25 tons.

Velodyne’s surround-view lidar solutions produce data-rich images with the ability to detect low reflectivity objects. These sensors are optimized for outstanding indoor/outdoor performance, operating in a variety of light conditions. By combining high-resolution 3D perception with a broad vertical field of view, Velodyne’s lidar sensors enable accurate detection of crosswalks, curbs and obstacles in roadway settings.

Velodyne Lidar – www.velodynelidar.com

TLD - www.tld-group.com


