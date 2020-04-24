Velodyne Lidar strikes deal with provider of autonomous baggage tractors

TLD will grow its TractEasy tractor fleet with Velodyne’s state-of-the-art sensors for safe and efficient navigation on roadways in a variety of weather conditions. TractEasy is a zero-emission tow tractor that transfers baggage and freight from airport terminals to aircraft areas, on service roads, with a driverless approach. It can also handle ground transportation of goods at industrial sites and logistics centers – both indoor and outdoor. TractEasy can drive up to 25 km/h and has a maximum traction capacity of 25 tons.

Velodyne’s surround-view lidar solutions produce data-rich images with the ability to detect low reflectivity objects. These sensors are optimized for outstanding indoor/outdoor performance, operating in a variety of light conditions. By combining high-resolution 3D perception with a broad vertical field of view, Velodyne’s lidar sensors enable accurate detection of crosswalks, curbs and obstacles in roadway settings.

