Ventilator experience opens up Malaysian manufacturing

May 04, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Escatec's experience with ventilator components has opened up other areas of supply for the contract manufacturer.
Production of ventilator components and respiratory sub-systems in Malaysia has been a key factor in managing supply chains during the Covid-19 outbreak. Some production has been allowed, but only for essential components for medical equipment such as ventilators.

Swiss contract manufacturer Escatec makes these ventilator components at a plant in Penang, and its experience with the lockdown has allowed it to start making other sub-systems that are not regarded as essential.   

Implementing strict hygiene and social distancing measures has allows it to be one of the first manufacturing companies in Malaysia to be allowed to resume normal operations of non-essential products as lockdown measures ease.

“Having common working procedures and protocols for both our medical and non-medical manufacturing facilities meant that we could rapidly receive approval to re-open production of non-medical devices,” said Markus Walther, Group Managing Director of Escatec.

These challenging times have shown the importance of well managed supply chains, he said. “We have always maintained extremely good relationships with our suppliers and this has now really paid dividends. Throughout the crisis, we have been in regular contact with all parts of our supply chains to keep them informed so that they were ready to support us when we resumed full production. This enables up to provide precise status information to our customers on their orders, which is unusual in these uncertain times.”  

An aspect of uncertainty for customers of manufactured goods as products start shipping again has been the China/US trade war, that has meant that items made in China have been targeted with import duties. Strong compliance understanding enabled Escatec’s export team in Malaysia to prepare Certificates of Origin to ensure that there is no interruption to shipments or unnecessary tariff costs.

www.escatec.com

