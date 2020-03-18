Ventilator projects aim to tackle Coronavirus outbreak

March 18, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Projects including Helpful Engineering are looking at the design and manufacture of ventilators to address the Coronavirus outbreak
Projects are looking at the design and manufacture of ventilator systems to address the Coronavirus outbreak

The Institute of Manufacturing at Cambridge University in the UK has pulled together a list of collaborative projects underway for developing ventilators.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is looking for organisations who can support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components across the UK as part of the Government's response to COVID-19. It has already approached larger manufacturers including Airbus and Jaguar Land Rover to use their 3D printing capacity. There is an  online form to complete  to identify the suitability and readiness of organisations to be involved in the initiative, but the response to smaller companies has been slow.

The Frontier Technologies Hub & UK Department for International Development are are looking for an existing, proven ventilator technology that can be rapidly adapted to be built in the UK. The winning technology will be adapted for manufacture by a team at UCL through UCL’s Institute for Healthcare Engineering with GDI Hub ,and will receive a licensing fee. Application is via this form  by March 24th to respond.

UCL's Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Global Disability Innovation Hub will be hosting a virtual, collaborative working group tomrrow, Thursday 19 March to Friday 20 March, to accelerate action on the 'Frontier Tech 4 COVID Action: Emerging market ventilation systems' call. Click  here to complete the expression of interest to join the virtual working group.

The #projectopenair by Helpful Engineering is working on medical devices, such as open source ventilators, to provide a fast and easy solution that can be reproduced and assembled locally worldwide.  HOwever teh Slack link is currently overwhelmed by the interest.

The list is being ocordinated by Professor Tim Minshall  tim.minshall@eng.cam.ac.uk.

