Vertical FPC connector has single-action lock

June 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
FPC connector
Hirose has launched a vertical flexible printed circuit (FPC) connector with a single-action lock for demanding applications.

The 0.5mm pitch FH67 Series satisfies severe automotive requirements, and is also commonly used in applications like consumer, gaming, industrial, medical, robotics and more. The FH67 Series has a rugged design, including two-point independent contact springs and a single-action lock with a clear tactile click. For greater reliability in harsh environments, the FH67 Series FPC connector has a high retention force, high-heat resistance, and a ground pin to work with shielded FFC for advance EMI prevention. The FH67 Series FPC connector design also offers flux and solder wicking prevention. With an insertion force of only 12.5N max, the connector has wide tapers for smooth and easy FPC/FFC insertion. The design also enables visual confirmation of complete insertion. The FPC connector is designed for automated pick-and-place assembly processes. With a height of 5.2 mm, the FH67 Series is available in a 30-position version that is halogen-free and RoHS compliant.
Hirose Electric - www.hirose.com


