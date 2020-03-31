Vibration monitoring for Industry 4.0 applications

ST’s IIS3DWB vibration sensor and supporting STEVAL-STWINKT1 multi-sensor evaluation kit accelerate development of condition-monitoring systems that boost productivity by inferring equipment maintenance needs. The IIS3DWB is a 3-axis MEMS accelerometer optimized for industrial vibration sensing. The STEVAL-STWINKT1 simplifies prototyping and testing by integrating the IIS3DWB with additional sensors, an ultra-low-power microcontroller and algorithms for vibration processing, Bluetooth wireless module, and USB connection. Housed in a plastic enclosure with a battery, the kit is ready to begin application development and presents a convenient reference design. High-speed data-logger and cloud-dashboard utilities are included to help collect, analyze, and visualize the results. The accelerometer with wide and flat frequency response over 3-axis saves external signal conditioning and complexity needed by competing sensors.
STMicroelectronics - www.st.com