Virtualisation port extends i.MX25 lifetime

August 24, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
MicroEJ's port of its Virtual Execution Environment (VEE) to NXP's i.MX25 family of microcontrollers extends the lifetime of designs.

MicroEJ has ported its Virtual Execution Environment to NXP i.MX25 family.

Using the VEE virtualisation technology extends the life of the i.MX25 in high reliability designs in industrial, automotive, and general embedded applications.

The i.MX25, launched in 2009, is widely used in markets such as smart meters, graphical keypads, graphical security panels, wired/wireless payment devices, barcode scanners, factory automation, and multifunction printers.

The MicroEJ’s secure container implementation uses the i.MX25 on-chip security engine and allows engineers to build highly secure embedded software for electronic devices where only trusted code can run, even if incrementally and dynamically downloaded.

“By using the same development principles as currently used for Android smartphones, MicroEJ drastically lowers development costs by offering an agile and iterative process, as well as applications portability across the full NXP MCU/MPU portfolio, including legacy products,” said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “With our successful market-proven traction with the NXP i.MX25 MPU across high-volume industrial markets, we are proud to offer our customers an integrated, cost-effective solution for market-leading IoT and embedded devices.”

VEE runs on any OS/RTOS commonly used in embedded systems, including FreeRTOS, QP/C, ucOS, ThreadX, mBed OS, Mbed OS, VxWorks, PikeOS, Integrity and Linux and can also run without RTOS (bare-metal) or proprietary RTOS. It supports C tool chains such as GCC, IAR, Keil and GreenHills.

www.microej.com

