Vision software supports point clouds from 3D color camera

This allows point clouds to be evaluated, supporting Pick & Place applications with a robot, 3D inspections in production and research. The ZIVID detects objects with single- and multi-frame-imaging. The sensors have a 2.3 megapixel sensor and is used to capture RGB-color-, 2D- and 3D-images. The ZIVID One+ 3D cameras support fast 3D capture up to 12 fps color point cloud capture. Native 2D color capture reaches up to 50 fps. The 3D camera has an aluminium housing with IP65 protection for reliable operation in humid and dusty work environments. The 3D sensor is already pre-calibrated and with the EyeVision 3D software all point cloud images can be evaluated exactly. The EyeVision 3D software is programmed with a drag-and-drop function via the graphical user interface.

EVT - https://evt.eyevision-web.com