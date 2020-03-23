Vision software supports point clouds from 3D color camera

March 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
software
The EyeVision 3D software supports the new ZIVID One+, a 3D color camera that generates point clouds with shape-by-shade 3D technology.

This allows point clouds to be evaluated, supporting Pick & Place applications with a robot, 3D inspections in production and research. The ZIVID detects objects with single- and multi-frame-imaging. The sensors have a 2.3 megapixel sensor and is used to capture RGB-color-, 2D- and 3D-images. The ZIVID One+ 3D cameras support fast 3D capture up to 12 fps color point cloud capture. Native 2D color capture reaches up to 50 fps. The 3D camera has an aluminium housing with IP65 protection for reliable operation in humid and dusty work environments. The 3D sensor is already pre-calibrated and with the EyeVision 3D software all point cloud images can be evaluated exactly. The EyeVision 3D software is programmed with a drag-and-drop function via the graphical user interface.

EVT - https://evt.eyevision-web.com


accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
Debugging

Debugging for the runtime monitoring of high-end SoCs

New Products | Jan 07,2020
Bluetooth LE

Bluetooth LE audio evaluation platform

New Products | Jan 07,2020
AI module

Murata partners with Google on tiny AI module

Business News | Jan 08,2020
code

AI-based tool delivers accurate code performance models

Technology News | Jan 08,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.