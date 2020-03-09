Wall holder stores wired enclosures

The holder will accommodate all three sizes of Connect (76x54x22mm, 116x54x22mm, 156x54x22mm) and features a large recess for plug-in connections. It can be mounted on walls, machines or other flat surfaces using three screws. The holder is moulded from robust and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) in two standard colours: off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005).

Other accessories for Connect include holding clamps for rails; cable gland kits with kink protection and integrated strain relief; enclosure end parts and self-tapping screws for PCBs.

OKW - www.okw.co.uk