Wall holder stores wired enclosures

March 09, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Wall holder
OKW has added a new wall holder to its Connect range of wired enclosures, enabling devices to be stored safely and securely when not in use.

The holder will accommodate all three sizes of Connect (76x54x22mm, 116x54x22mm, 156x54x22mm) and features a large recess for plug-in connections. It can be mounted on walls, machines or other flat surfaces using three screws. The holder is moulded from robust and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) in two standard colours: off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005).

Other accessories for Connect include holding clamps for rails; cable gland kits with kink protection and integrated strain relief; enclosure end parts and self-tapping screws for PCBs.

OKW - www.okw.co.uk


