Wearable biosensor monitors Covid-19 patients for early deterioration

Philips has received approval in the US for a disposable wearable biosensor that remotely monitors patients suffering from Covid-19.

The clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows for the use of the Biosensor BX100 to help manage confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients in hospital. The single-use wearable patch sensor has already received CE mark and is currently in use with the first installation at the OLVG Hospital in the Netherlands to help manage the triage and clinical surveillance of Covid-19 patients.

The wearable biosensor patch has a five day battery life to collect, store, measure and transmit respiratory rate and heart rate every minute to a scalable hub to monitor multiple patients across multiple rooms. It is built to incorporate into existing clinical workflows for mobile viewing and notifications and requires no cleaning or charging.

“With the help of this new biosensor, we can continuously and remotely monitor patients, which is especially important on the COVID-19 wards,” said Florian van der Hunnik, Chief Nursing Information Officer and team leader of the COVID-19 ward at OLVG Hospital in Amsterdam. “Because we cannot walk in and out of the patient rooms without protective gear, we welcome this innovation as it helps improve how we can do our jobs better.”

“During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, the Philips Biosensor BX100 helps provide rapid deployment for clinical surveillance to help decrease risk of exposure of healthcare workers while acquiring frequent patient vitals, and easing the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE),” said Peter Ziese, General Manager Monitoring and Analytics at Philips. “The biosensor is an integral component in our Patient Deterioration Detection solution which helps aid in the identification of the subtle signs of deterioration in a patient’s condition at the point of care, hours before a potential adverse event would occur.”

Philips has launched a dedicated Covid-19 hub

Related articles