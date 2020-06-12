WiBotic secures $5.7M series A financing round

June 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
WiBotic
WiBotic, a Seattle company that specializes in advanced wireless charging and power optimization solutions, announced it has secured $5.7 million in Series A funding.

Investors include Junson Capital, SV Tech Ventures, Rolling Bay Ventures, Aves Capital, The W Fund and WRF Capital, amongst others.

WiBotic delivers wireless charging and power optimization solutions for the robotics industry, and provides next-generation off-the-shelf hardware and software systems that most customers can use out of the box with any type of robot or drone.

WiBotic wireless charging is claimed to be more resilient and reliable than contact-based systems and helps simplify charging logistics and reduce maintenance costs. Robots and drones can connect to power with greater accuracy, improving productivity.

“WiBotic will use the Series A funding to accelerate the company’s growth, expand our sales team, advance hardware and software engineering, and fulfill increased customer demand,” said Ben Waters, WiBotic CEO.

“Our mission is to power the world of autonomous systems. By providing mission-critical technologies for autonomous charging and fleet energy management, we help organizations quickly scale-up robotic fleets, improve robot uptime while reducing recurring charging and maintenance costs. Our successful Series A funding accelerates our innovation and growth to ensure we lead the charge in powering autonomous systems.”


Digi-Key

Digi-Key becomes UnitedSiC’s global distribution partner

Business News | Mar 16,2020
EVs

Getting the UK up to speed with EVs

Feature Articles | Mar 17,2020
EVs

Getting the UK up to speed with EVs

Feature Articles | Mar 17,2020
parallel computing

AMPERE project to deliver energy-efficient parallel computing

Technology News | Mar 18,2020
Spark launches 1nJ/bit short-range, high bandwidth transceivers

Spark launches 1nJ/bit short-range, high bandwidth transceivers

Technology News | Mar 18,2020
US entity list hit fabless chip vendors in 2019

US entity list hit fabless chip vendors in 2019

Market News | Mar 19,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.