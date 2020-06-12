WiBotic secures $5.7M series A financing round

Investors include Junson Capital, SV Tech Ventures, Rolling Bay Ventures, Aves Capital, The W Fund and WRF Capital, amongst others.

WiBotic delivers wireless charging and power optimization solutions for the robotics industry, and provides next-generation off-the-shelf hardware and software systems that most customers can use out of the box with any type of robot or drone.

WiBotic wireless charging is claimed to be more resilient and reliable than contact-based systems and helps simplify charging logistics and reduce maintenance costs. Robots and drones can connect to power with greater accuracy, improving productivity.

“WiBotic will use the Series A funding to accelerate the company’s growth, expand our sales team, advance hardware and software engineering, and fulfill increased customer demand,” said Ben Waters, WiBotic CEO.

“Our mission is to power the world of autonomous systems. By providing mission-critical technologies for autonomous charging and fleet energy management, we help organizations quickly scale-up robotic fleets, improve robot uptime while reducing recurring charging and maintenance costs. Our successful Series A funding accelerates our innovation and growth to ensure we lead the charge in powering autonomous systems.”