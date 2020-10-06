Wideband FMC modules operate up to 6GHz

October 06, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
VadaTech's FMC238 and FMC239 operate from 75 MHz to 6 GHz with dual wideband MIMO transceivers

VadaTech has launched two FPGA Mezzanine Cards (FMC) for the VITA 57.1 standard using the ADRV9009 highly integrated, wideband RF transceiver from Analog Devices.

The FMC238 uses a single ADRV9009 to provide dual transmitter, dual receiver and dual observation receiver.  The FMC239 uses two ADRV9009 transceivers to provide quad transmitter and quad receiver, but without the observation receivers.

The ADRV9009 features dual channel Transmitters (TX) and Receivers (RX) with integrated synthesizer and digital signal processing functions. Each complete RX and TX subsystem includes DC offset correction, Quadrature Error Correction (QEC), and programmable digital filters. The transceivers also provide Automatic Gain Control (AGC) and flexible external gain control modes, allowing significant flexibility in setting system level gain dynamically.

Vadatech's FMC238/239 operates within the 75 MHz to 6.0 GHz frequency range, covering most licensed and unlicensed bands. The clocking is via the front panel or an internal clock. This makes the FMC238/239 an ideal choice for the development and/or deployment of advanced RF solutions.

www.vadatech.com

