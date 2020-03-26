Wideband I/Q data recorder for field-to-lab tests

The instrument supports recording and replaying signals with bandwidths up to 200 MHz and sampling rates up to 250 MS/s. Typical applications for the R&S IQW100 are signals for cellular communication, EME, GNSS, or radio or TV broadcast. Users can record signals acquired with the analyzer in any chosen environment, then replay the recorded signals using the generator. Signals acquired with the analyzer are transferred to the R&S IQW100 using the standard digital I/Q interface available with selected R&S equipment, and stored as IQ data. To regenerate the recorded signal, the data is again transferred using the same standard R&S digital I/Q interface to the signal generator. Signals with a maximum bandwidth of 160 MHz, with a sampling rate up to 200 MS/s are supported; suitable for all WLAN/WiFi signals, and all mobile standards in current commercial use.

The R&S IQW100 can also be used with the high end R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer and an R&S SMW200A vector signal generator. In addition to the standard R&S digital I/Q interface, the R&S IQW100 also includes the R&S HS DIG IQ interface, which is a high speed interface, supported by the high end analyzer and generator. With the high end equipment, the maximum bandwidth supported is 200 MHz, with a sampling rate up to 250 MS/s.

