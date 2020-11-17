Winbond HyperRAM Empower Designers to Meet AIoT Challenges

AI and computing at the edge is now needed for the billions of IoT devices to interact with one another, process collected data, and provide decision making in order to establish a solid foundation for those systems.

When designing AIoT devices and considering the components such as IC chips, memory and the specifications of such components, it will require new functionality in terms of size, power consumption, and performance. New microcontrollers are being developed to meet these demands with higher performance and lower power consumption.

On the memory front, HyperRAM™, which supports the HyperBus™ interface, is a new technical solution to address this demand. Low pin count, low power consumption, and easy control are the three key features of HyperRAM™ that make it significantly improve the performance of end devices.

Low pin count: HyperRAM™ has only 13 signal pins, which can greatly simplify the PCB layout design. It also means that during design phase of the products, more PIN-outs will be available for other use cases with HyperRAM™ regarding those designed with DRAMs. Low power consumption: Take Winbond's 64Mb HyperRAM™ as an example, the power consumption of Standby is 90uW@1.8V and 110uW@3V, while that of the same capacity SDRAM is about 2000uW@3.3V. More importantly, power consumption of HyperRAM™ has only 45uW@1.8V and 55uW@3V in Hybrid Sleep Mode, which is a significantly difference from the Standby mode of SDRAM.

Easy control: Simplifying control interface is another feature of HyperRAM™. Based on pSRAM architecture, HyperRAM™ is a self-refresh RAM which can automatically return to Standby mode after read/ write operation. This could reduce the effort of system design and firmware development.

