Wireless haptic vest has 40 motors

bHaptics in Korea has launched a range of full-body wireless haptic suits to provide feedback from VR and gaming content.

The TactSuit X series includes a version with 40 vibro-tactile motors in a vest that provide haptic feedback in sync with gaming content. A light-weight version with 16 motors weighs under 1kg.

The TactSuit X series connects via Bluetooth as well as a wired audio jack.

A patent-pending Audio-to-Haptics algorithm converts audio output of content into haptic feedback in real time so that users receive audio-based haptics when listening to music, watching movies, or playing PC/console/VR games without having to have native support in the content. Unlike hardware conversion, the company’s audio-to-haptic is controlled by software, allowing users to customize audio-to-haptic conversion parameters, such as frequency bands and thresholds, and create their own setting for different types of content.

However, over 50 SteamVR and Oculus Quest titles, including top-selling multiplayer VR FPS games, such as Onward and Pavlov, do provide native support for the TactSuit X16 and X40. The company plans to continue to work with other titles in order to provide its users with optimized haptic feedback for each game.

“We are thrilled to showcase the new TactSuit X series at CES 2021 and look forward to building partnerships with content developers so that we can provide a wider range of TactSuit compatible content to our users,” said Kiuk Gwak, CEO of bHaptics. “The TactSuit X series will become the first consumer-ready haptic display in the history of human-computer interface.”

