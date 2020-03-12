Wireless integrated single-chip shortens Wi-SUN FAN certification times

March 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Wi-SUN FAN
Renesas Electronics announced that its RL78/G1H-based sub-gigahertz (sub-GHz) wireless solution has received certification under the Wireless Smart Ubiquitous Network for Field Area Network profile (Wi-SUN FAN) which is one of the communication standards established by the Wi-SUN Alliance.

This is an addition to Renesas’ existing high-end dual-chip solution comprising RX651 microcontroller (MCU) and RAA604S00 wireless communications IC, expanding the company’s Wi-SUN FAN-compliant portfolio.

The newly certified solution comprises Tessera Technology Inc.’s TK-RLG1H+SB2 evaluation board, which incorporates the Renesas 16-bit RL78/G1H MCU with integrated wireless functionality and a Wi-SUN FAN communication control software stack. The wireless solution enables customers to develop Wi-SUN FAN-compliant devices quickly and easily, reducing the time required for certification in the development process by approximately one year.

“Wireless frequencies in the sub-GHz band are relatively unaffected by obstacles such as walls and buildings, which makes it possible to transmit data over longer distances in urban settings, and Wi-SUN FAN is gaining popularity as a wide-area wireless network standard with mesh network support,” said Toru Moriya, Vice President, Emerging Market Business Division at Renesas. “Our certified RL78-based wireless solution will alleviate the development burden associated with sensor network applications such as logistics and infrastructure management, and accelerate the widespread adoption of Wi-SUN FAN to realize smart cities and smart grids.”

