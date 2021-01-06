Wireless module cuts IoT design time

A miniature, ready-to-use STM32 wireless microcontroller (MCU) module from STMicroelectronics provides path to accelerate the market introduction of IOT devices using Bluetooth Low energy and 802.15.4.

The 7- x 11.3-mm STM32WB5MMG module lets product teams build connected devices without needing wireless-design skills. Made to enable low-cost PCB technology requiring a minimal number of layers, it integrates everything up to the antenna. Users can also leverage the tools, design wizards, radio stacks, and turnkey software libraries of ST’s STM32Cube MCU development ecosystem, available free of charge, to complete the project quickly and efficiently.

The module supports ST’s novel concurrent dual-protocol mode that lets any protocol based on IEEE 802.15.4 radio technology, including Zigbee 3.0 and OpenThread, connect the user directly to any Bluetooth Low Energy device. It integrates a miniature antenna properly matched to the receiver circuitry, built-in Switched-Mode Power Supply (SMPS) circuitry, and frequency-control components. With support for crystal-less USB Full-Speed connectivity, the module lets users minimize bill-of-materials costs as well as simplifying the hardware design.

“Our first STM32-based wireless module simplifies technical challenges and extends opportunities for smart connected devices,” said Ricardo de Sa Earp, Group Vice President, Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “A complete ready-to-use subsystem in a single package, the STM32WB5MMG assures excellent radio performance out of the box and comes as a certified solution according to Bluetooth, Zigbee, and OpenThread specifications.”