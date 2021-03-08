Women In Engineering launches ambassador scheme

"At Women in Engineering UKI we are lucky to have a wonderful team of volunteers who are passionate about challenging stereotypes, and about working towards our goal of facilitating the recruitment and retention of women in technical disciplines across the UK and Ireland,” said Annabel Latham, WIE UKI Chair.

“In recognition of their consistent hard work in organising activities and outreach related to Women in Engineering, and to facilitate a more strategic approach, we are awarding WIE Ambassador badges to our network of valued volunteers,” said Nagham Saeed, WIE UKI Ambassador network lead.

The first two WIE Ambassadors have been named as Uduak Akpanedet (above, left) and Iman El-Dessouky. They will be working together to organise an online WIE conference later this year.

“I worked as a telecom engineer for eight years, and this encouraged me to pursue my Master’s at Cairo University in 2010, on the subject of data mining techniques for telecommunication fraud detection,” said El-Dessouky. “I love engineering and I am proud to be an engineer – so much so that I continued in the research field. Although many boys and men dream of working as an engineer, it is unfortunately the dream of very few girls! The statistics indicate that only 11% of engineers in the UK are female. This made me take the responsibility to encourage girls and women to challenge themselves and join engineering field.”