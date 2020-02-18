World’s first in-flight connectivity standard: Seamless Release 1.0

Developed in collaboration with industry experts across Seamless Air Alliance’s member companies, Seamless Release 1.0 establishes the world’s only Modular Platform Architecture for in-flight connectivity. By using a modular structure based on open interfaces, the system enables rapid adoption of new technologies without requiring customization or the complete replacement of equipment on the aircraft or fleet.

The standard – Seamless Release 1.0 – enables long-term technical flexibility for airlines, provides a secure and easy-to-access service for passengers, and opens the door to seamless roaming with mobile network operators.

Seamless Release 1.0 includes a comprehensive set of unique, testable, requirements for airlines to use when developing sourcing requests. In addition to saving the airline time and money to develop these requirements, standards eliminate the risk of trying to predict how future developments will impact their choice of systems.

“Meeting increasing expectations for connectivity in the skies is fast becoming a driving factor in airline preference. Virgin Atlantic and the Seamless Air Alliance believe that standardization will allow airlines to be more empowered and more in control of their connectivity service offerings, allowing them to meet their customers’ expectations”, said Mark Cheyney, IFEC Development Manager at Virgin Atlantic.

“While in-flight connectivity is already available today, the experience of customers varies from one airline to another in terms of things like simplicity and data speeds. With rising consumer connectivity needs, this new standard is a promising first step towards a much improved and consistent inflight customer experience", added Sherif Bakir, CEO of Vodafone Roaming Services.

Additional details of Seamless Release 1.0 are available in a newly published technology brief, titled “ Seamless Air Alliance Introduction to SR1 – A New Era of Inflight Connectivity ”.

Seamless Air Alliance - www.SeamlessAlliance.com