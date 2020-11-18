World’s highest power density MEMS RF switch

MEMS specialist Menlo Micro has launched its first product, a four channel 25W RF switch that operates from DC to 26GHz in a chip scale, surface mount package.

The MM5130 is challenging large RF mechanical relays in low loss switched filter banks, tunable filters, step attenuators, and even beam steering antennas for a variety of radio architectures in both commercial and military communications networks. The high channel density and low losses also make the MM5130 suitable compact switch matrices for test and measurement applications.

The 'Ideal Switch' is built on a standard silicon substrate with glass vias in a 14 layer process with custom allows at MEMS foundry Silex Micosystems. Menlo has spent the last 30 months completing the transfer and qualification of the manufacturing process, moving from a 4in research fab to an 8in high-volume manufacturing line. This allows the company to significantly increase its capacity to millions of units per month in 2021.

“We are very excited to announce that the MM5130, and more importantly our Ideal Switch manufacturing line, is ready for production,” said Chris Giovanniello, co-founder and SVP Marketing of Menlo Micro. “With this milestone, companies will begin to realize our vision of massive reductions in the size, weight, and power across a wide variety of RF subsystems. With over 30 customer design-ins to date for the MM5130 in 5G, aerospace & defense, and test & measurement applications, the number of companies taking advantage of the unique performance benefits of the Ideal SwitchTM continues to grow.”

“The temperature range is a huge advantage,” said Russ Garcia, CEO. “With our 25W device at 20GHz the contact barely gets to 100C but we have characterised the device at over 200C and we have customers looking at temperatures in extreme heat and cold.

Menlo Micro has established a global network of sales representatives and channel partners, including Globes Elektronik and Eurocomp in Germany, Equipements Scientifiques in