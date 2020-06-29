The world’s smallest edge AI solution

Headlined by the world’s smallest Edge AI smart sensors, SmartEdge delivers plug-and-play asset monitoring capability that companies can deploy anywhere. Industries are moving increasingly toward remote monitoring of equipment and they care about the flexibility of deploying solutions where they want to as much as they do want visibility about the condition of their assets, with low latency and actionable insights. Packed with incredible performance typically only available from cloud-based solutions, 2nd Gen Flicq SmartEdge delivers three-year battery-life, deep analytics and wireless connectivity. Industries continue to depend on real time insights to improve their operating efficiency and Flicq is pushing the edge computing performance envelope to achieve lower latency and deliver the best analytics capabilities in an extremely small form-factor.

Flicq - www.flicq.com