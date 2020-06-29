The world’s smallest edge AI solution

June 29, 2020 //By Julien Happich
edge AI
Today, Flicq introduces its 2nd generation Edge AI solution for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with the launch of SmartEdge.

Headlined by the world’s smallest Edge AI smart sensors, SmartEdge delivers plug-and-play asset monitoring capability that companies can deploy anywhere. Industries are moving increasingly toward remote monitoring of equipment and they care about the flexibility of deploying solutions where they want to as much as they do want visibility about the condition of their assets, with low latency and actionable insights. Packed with incredible performance typically only available from cloud-based solutions, 2nd Gen Flicq SmartEdge delivers three-year battery-life, deep analytics and wireless connectivity. Industries continue to depend on real time insights to improve their operating efficiency and Flicq is pushing the edge computing performance envelope to achieve lower latency and deliver the best analytics capabilities in an extremely small form-factor.

Flicq - www.flicq.com

 


Perceive launches edge AI inference processor

Perceive launches edge AI inference processor

Technology News | Apr 01,2020
Perceive launches edge AI inference processor

Perceive launches edge AI inference processor

Technology News | Apr 01,2020
Thingstream

u-blox to acquire IoT Communication-as-a-Service provider Thingstream

Business News | Apr 01,2020
neural networks

XMOS and Plumerai partner on binarised neural networks

Business News | Apr 02,2020
Covid-19

Non-profit volunteer initiative leverages AI to limit Covid-19 spread

Business News | Apr 02,2020
Memory woes help Intel shine in global chip market

Memory woes help Intel shine in global chip market

Market News | Apr 02,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.