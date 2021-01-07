Würth transformer boosts AC-DC controller design

Microchip Technology has teamed up with Würth Electronik on a transformer technology that allows a simpler AC-DC controller design.

The reference design is based around Microchip's MCP1012 high voltage auxiliary AC-DC controller. This allows the removal of the independent bias power supply in many applications, transferring control of the power and duty cycle to a secondary MCU. The control between the system and the load can be more precise and purposefully coupled, through a design that can be simplified, reducing size and cost.

The key to the reference design is a patented isolation technique for isolated feedback that combines the signal power and signal communication into one device, eliminating the need for optical feedback or an independent signal transformer.

This Inde-Flux transformer technology is licensed to Würth Elektronik eiSos for a transformer (part number 750318659). This is used in Microchip’s 15W MCP1012 offline reference design.

The option is also available to use more traditional approaches with a planar pulse transformer on the reference design, as well as the ability of the design to work with more traditional optocouplers and signal transformers.

The secondary-side control is then enabled through a combination of the transformer and the MCP1012 AC-DC controller along with the SAM D20 series 32-bit MCU.

The MPC1012 primary-side auxiliary controller provides for system start up, gating and protecting an offline flyback converter for the secondary MCU. The device enables a range of benefits such as direct measurement and active regulation of voltage and/or current, high loop bandwidth by direct loop closure and simplified communication for load-referenced systems.

The 15W MCP1012 offline reference design provides the principal working elements for a 15W offline power design with the necessary firmware to enable the elimination of the auxiliary power supply on the primary side. This can reduce the complexity of the system including eliminating the need for optocouplers in many applications such as appliances and smart speakers. This Inde-Flux transformer technology, in cooperation