Xilinx acquires Falcon Computing FPGA compiler technology

Xilinx has acquired the assets of FPGA compiler developer Falcon Computing Solutions in the US.

Falcon’s high-level synthesis (HLS) compiler optimisation technology will make adaptive computing more accessible to software developers as part of the Xilinx Vitis unified software platform with automated hardware-aware optimizations.

This will allow software developers to accelerate C++ applications with minimal hardware expertise using source code transformation.

“Our compiler technology enables software developers to quickly achieve an order of magnitude acceleration over CPUs with very little knowledge of the FPGA hardware architecture, as our compiler provides a high degree of automation to optimize off-chip data movement, on-chip data reuse, memory partitioning, parallel and pipelined computation acceleration,” said Dr. Jason Cong, co-founder and chairman of Falcon Computing. “The single-source Open-MP like programming style is very friendly to a large base of C/C++ software developers, especially those from the high-performance computing and embedded system communities.”

Cong, a professor at UCLA, is a serial FPGA entrepreneur who has sold two other FPGA software companies to Xilinx. He co-founded AutoESL (now Vitis HLS) which Xilinx acquired in 2010 and Neptune Design Automation (now part of Vivado) which Xilinx acquired in 2013. Falcon Computing was co-founded in 2014 with a focus on enterprise customers and academic institutions across the US and China.

“The growing demand for adaptive computing is driving a new era of FPGA adoption in the data centre and embedded applications,” said Salil Raje, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group at Xilinx. “Falcon Computing’s innovative compiler technology and highly specialized compiler team will provide critical expertise that will advance software programmability and help bring the benefits of adaptive computing to more developers.”

Financial details of Falcon Computing and the terms of the asset purchase transaction are not being disclosed.

