Xilinx adds advanced machine learning capabilities to its Pro AV FPGAs

February 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
machine learning
Xilinx announced a range of new and advanced machine learning (ML) capabilities for the FPGAs it targets at the professional audio/video (Pro AV) and broadcast markets.

The new ML capabilities for Xilinx Pro AV and broadcast platforms include region-of-interest encoding, intelligent digital signage, automatic object tracking and window cropping, and speech recognition. Customers can now take advantage of these ML capabilities on Xilinx devices, including the already highly integrated Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC platform, for AI edge processing. The combination of real-time audio and video processing, AV connectivity interfaces, codecs, IP networking, CPU, and GPU into an adaptable and scalable single-chip solution can provide users with significant space, power, and cost savings.

Pro AV market customers can apply the new ML capabilities across many applications and workloads. Region-of-Interest Encoding detects faces and features using ML to keep video quality high in those areas and apply higher compression for backgrounds. This reduces the overall bitrate and saves significant costs in live streaming. Using ML models for gender, age and gesture detection supports targeted interactive advertising in digital signage. Automated Object Tracking and Window Cropping outputs multiple HD windows from a single 4K camera using ML. Then speech recognition automatically outputs text from speech, for automated transcription of meeting notes and language translation in conferencing and collaboration.

Xilinx - www.xilinx.com


