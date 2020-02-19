XJTAG boundary scan automates updates testing

XJTAG 3.10 introduces an automated method for dealing with the situation when design updates occur on the board being tested, and a simple way to override the default settings of global variables used by XJEase Device Files. The Board Revisions feature uses an intelligent device-matching algorithm to analyse the new netlist and identify devices that have had reference designators changed. It copies their categorisation information to the new project and automatically updates all references to them. If devices have been removed from the circuit, these are highlighted to the user. The matches and suggestions are presented in a user-friendly format that shows the reasons for the suggestions while guiding the user through the updating process. The schematic viewer, layout viewer, and netlist explorer are all used to provide the most user-friendly way to present the information the user needs when validating these proposed updates.

A second enhancement to XJTAG 3.10 provides a simple-to-use dialog box that allows users to override the default values of the global variables used in XJEase device files. This allows global variables to be set easily and quickly for one specific device using a method that doesn’t require coding and therefore avoids the risks associated with editing device files directly. Each device can have its own set of global variables instead of them needing to be common to all ICs that use the same device file. As an example, users of XJTAG 3.10 can set up testing so that debug data for just one specific IC is outputted, even when the board being tested uses more than one of that particular component.

