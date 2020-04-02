XMOS and Plumerai partner on binarised neural networks

The partnership will combine Plumerai’s Larq software library for training BNNs and the xcore.ai crossover processor from XMOS which provides native support for inference of BNNs. The combination of the two technologies will deliver a BNN capability that’s 2 to 4x more efficient than existing edge AI solutions.

BNNs are the most efficient form of deep learning, offering to transform the economics and efficiency of edge intelligence by going all the way down to just a single bit. However, there are significant challenges involved in making BNNs commercially viable — for example, they demand specific attention in chip design for efficient inference and new software algorithms for training.

“BNNs gained prominence in the news recently with Apple’s purchase of Xnor.ai for a reported $200m. It’s little surprise that Apple is exploring AI capabilities at the edge, with advanced machine learning algorithms that can run efficiently in low-power, offline environments”, said Mark Lippett, CEO of XMOS.

“Regardless of other moves in the market, our partnership with Plumerai is exciting for AI developers around the world. The combination of Larq and xcore.ai offers the first consolidated path to commercially deploying BNNs, which will be highly disruptive in intelligent embedded systems.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with the experienced team from XMOS to bring BNNs to the edge, and we share their excitement about the emerging era of intelligent connectivity. Binarized deep learning has tremendous potential for enabling a new generation of energy-efficient, AI-powered applications. Our two companies are perfectly positioned to turn this potential into reality”, added Roeland Nusselder, CEO of Plumerai is backed by world-class investors

