Zigbee Alliance launches European group

The Zigbee Alliance has launched a Europe Interest Group to strengthen its IoT standards based around the IEEE802.15 2.4GHz technology.

The European group is chaired by Alliance Board Member and IoT Architect Ulf Axelsson of IKEA Home smart, and the Europe Interest Group will bring a European voice more formally into the standards work within the Alliance. The Alliance already includes major European companies such as ST Microelectronics, NXP, Schneider Electric, Philips lighting spinout Signify, Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy and French smart home integrator LeGrand.

“I am looking forward to collaborating on new levels with fellow Alliance companies from an EU perspective, and fostering more regular interaction between our members that are interested and invested in the European residential or commercial IoT markets,” said Axelsson. “We are creating a structure to provide better visibility into the important developments happening across the Zigbee Alliance, and our Europe Interest Group provides an efficient avenue for more two-way dialogue and information exchange between regions, countries, companies and individuals all working toward the same technology goals.”

This comes as the Alliance, founded in 2002, plans to roll out its Connected Home IP (CHIP) standard next year based on the Zigbee protocol.

The Europe Interest Group operates under the supervision of the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors, and will provide input to the Board regarding European technology needs and current events as well as collecting, capturing and sharing ongoing information about EU regulation and standards to the Working Groups within the Alliance to aid in the development of global, open IoT standards. It will sharing regular Project CHIP updates to EU member companies and help to enable interoperability across Europe.

“The formation of this European-centric group will take Alliance-wide cooperation and communication to new levels, which is essential as our game-changing Project CHIP initiative comes into focus and to the market in early 2021, and we continue to drive openness and interoperability through our