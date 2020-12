Welcome to the eeNews Europe

DECEMBER 2020 Digital Edition Version HTML Version PDF Cover : Moving forwards ... eeNews Europe is going fully digital

DECEMBER 2020 Digital Edition Version HTML Version PDF Cover : Moving forwards ... eeNews Europe is going fully digital

Opinion : The history of eeNews Europe CEO Interviews : DIALOG CEO Dr Jalal Bagherli, on COVID-19 - Steve Cliffe, CEO of Ultraleap Opinion : 3D printed Millenium Falcon is 100 microns long News & Technology : AI Supercomputer - Tool Attacks Intel Processors - Fortran runs on ARM - RISC-V for Space - Digital Twin - Driverless Car Testing - Space as a service - Special Features : Medical Electronics - Robotics Advances - Digital Signal Processing