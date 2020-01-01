Cover : Toshiba : Efficient and Accurate Drives for Robotic Applications
Company Profiles : Enclustra - Micro Crystal
CEO Interview : Per Holmberg, CEO of Swedish industrial computer maker JLT Mobile
Opinion : Building a 4G network on the Moon and a fast Covid-19 breath test - Capacitor challenges
News & Technology : RISC-V boom from edge AI - Dryad hunts the firestarters - ETSI launches new version of DECT wireless for the Internet of Things - Graphene electronics pilot line takes shape - Xilinx teams for cloud-based open source Covid-19 X-ray classification
Special Features : Electromobility - Machine Learning & AI Chips - Authentication & Biometrics