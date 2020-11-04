Developments in pressure sensors mean they are now smaller, lower-cost and lower-powered than ever, with the resulting increase in efficiency enabling a new wave of innovation. The requirement for safer and smarter systems in the automotive industry is a major trend driving the growth of the market, along with industrial and medical applications.

As demand for these technologies is increasing, the worldwide pressure sensor market is estimated to grow to $20.8 billion by 2025.

And while analysts are busy predicting the future, engineers are busy creating it.

We’ve created the Design Engineer’s Guide to Pressure Sensors to help you navigate this fast changing terrain. This 9-chapter guide covers the types of sensors in common use, their operating principles, and their modes of use (absolute, gauge, or differential).

Whether you’ve designed with pressure sensors before or not, this field guide is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of the technologies, insight into the various applications, and assistance in finding the sensor that’s right for your design. And If you need technical support, you can speak to our pressure sensors specialists - they’re some of the best in the industry.