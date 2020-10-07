| Extend battery life by 50% with our new buck-boost converter
|
The TPS63900 buck-boost converter maintains the industry’s lowest quiescent current (IQ) at 75 nA and delivers three times more output current than competing devices to help engineers extend the life span of battery-powered industrial and personal electronics applications. Learn
| Can small power modules also have amazing thermal performance?
|
With solution sizes ranging from 36mm2 to 44mm2, the TPSM82821/22 and TPSM82810/13 point-of-load step-down power module family is miniscule. Because of the unparalleled efficiency offered by this module family, TPSM8282x and TPSM8281x feature the lowest temperature rise of any point-of-load module in the industry. Learn
| Top 5 trends driving change in power management
|
Whether it’s improving power density, extending battery life, reducing electromagnetic interference, preserving power and signal integrity, or maintaining safety in the presence of high voltages, TI is ready to work alongside you to address these key power-management challenges. TI: Your partner in pushing power further. Read power trends
| PSpice® for TI design and simulation tool
|
PSpice® for TI is a design and simulation environment that helps evaluate functionality of analog circuits. This full-featured, design and simulation suite uses an analog analysis engine from Cadence® and is available at no cost. Learn