This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Texas Instruments
TI’s Power Management Update
October 07, 2020

PRODUCT FEATURES

Extend battery life by 50% with our new buck-boost converter
Extend battery life by 50% with our new buck-boost converter

The TPS63900 buck-boost converter maintains the industry’s lowest quiescent current (IQ) at 75 nA and delivers three times more output current than competing devices to help engineers extend the life span of battery-powered industrial and personal electronics applications.

Learn
Can small power modules also have amazing thermal performance?
Can small power modules also have amazing thermal performance?

With solution sizes ranging from 36mm2 to 44mm2, the TPSM82821/22 and TPSM82810/13 point-of-load step-down power module family is miniscule. Because of the unparalleled efficiency offered by this module family, TPSM8282x and TPSM8281x feature the lowest temperature rise of any point-of-load module in the industry.

Learn
Faster charging and greater power density for USB Type-C™ and USB-PD applications
Faster charging and greater power density for USB Type-C™ and USB-PD applications

The BQ25792 is a fully integrated switch-mode buck-boost charger for 1-4 cell Li-ion and Li-polymer batteries. It provides high power density to charge batteries across the full input voltage range for USB Type-C™ and USB-PD applications such as smart phones, tablets and other portable devices.

Learn

PAPER FEATURES

Understanding the trade-offs and technologies to increase power density
Understanding the trade-offs and technologies to increase power density

Space is limited in power-supply designs and there is a need for improved power density. But what limits designers from increasing power density today? In this white paper, we’ll examine the barriers in depth and provide technology examples to help you overcome them.

Read white
Maximize power density with buck-boost charging and USB Type C™ Power Delivery
Maximize power density with buck-boost charging and USB Type C™ Power Delivery

Engineers can design smaller, more powerful applications with TI’s new high-efficiency integrated chargers that support USB Type-C™, USB PD and wireless dual-input charging.

Read Technical
Top 5 trends driving change in power management
Top 5 trends driving change in power management

Whether it’s improving power density, extending battery life, reducing electromagnetic interference, preserving power and signal integrity, or maintaining safety in the presence of high voltages, TI is ready to work alongside you to address these key power-management challenges. TI: Your partner in pushing power further.

Read power trends
Using input current limiting to extend battery life
Using input current limiting to extend battery life

Read this application note to learn about using input current limiting to extend battery life.

 

 

 

Read application

Sponsored by

Texas Instruments Sponsored NL - Oct 7, 2020

VIDEO FEATURES.

New buck-boost converter TPS63900 key functionality and features
New buck-boost converter TPS63900 key functionality and features

Watch this 3-minute training video to learn more about the TPS63900 buck-boost converter key functionality and features.

 

 

 

Watch training
What could you achieve with universal and fast charging?
What could you achieve with universal and fast charging?

Watch this 30 seconds video to learn about the benefits of battery buck-boost charger delivering 50% greater power density and three times faster charging for USB Type-C™, USB PD and wireless dual-input charging.

Watch training
Understanding the fundamental technologies of power density
Understanding the fundamental technologies of power density

What limits designers from increasing power density today? Watch this five-part training series where we outline how to achieve higher power density by examining four critical aspects of high-power-density solutions, as well as relevant TI technologies and products supporting these specific requirements.

Watch training video

OTHER FEATURES.

PSpice® for TI design and simulation tool
PSpice<sup>®</sup> for TI design and simulation tool

PSpice® for TI is a design and simulation environment that helps evaluate functionality of analog circuits. This full-featured, design and simulation suite uses an analog analysis engine from Cadence® and is available at no cost.

Learn
200V AC three-phase GaN inverter design for servo drive
200V AC three-phase GaN inverter design for servo drive

This 98%-efficient design for driving 200-V AC servo motors up to 2 kW, enables low-inductance motor drive with minimum current ripple for fine position controlled applications.

Learn
Power Stage Designer™ tool of most commonly used switch-mode power supplies
Power Stage Designer™ tool of most commonly used switch-mode power supplies

Power Stage Designer™ is a JAVA-based tool that helps engineers accelerate their power-supply designs by calculating voltages and currents of 20 topologies according to the user’s inputs. Because all calculations are executed in real-time, this is the quickest tool to start a new power-supply design.

Learn

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement