This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
White Papers
November 03, 2020

View all white papers

By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Featured White Papers

How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
.How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data

No embedded device manufacturers would claim that the exposure of connected devices to security threats is due to vulnerabilities in the security components available on the market today. This would be ridiculous: it is easy to find specialist components such as secure elements or high-end system...

.Download
Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems
.Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems

Markets for high-speed A/D converters are significant in size and many are growing rapidly. New markets emerge regularly based on A/D technology advances, lower costs, and higher density solutions in smaller packages. This handbook will review sampling techniques, FPGA technology and the latest P...

.Download
Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
.Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases

New Quectel white paper examines sectors leading 5G deployment

5G is quickly becoming a principal driver of the new generation of connected goods and services: ultra-high data speeds and enhanced network capabilities are vastly impro...

.Download
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
. 48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications

The modern 48V vehicle architecture is integrated into Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEV). 48V vehicle system architecture has received a considerable amount of attention. These systems can be thought of as a partial step towards a Full Hybrid vehicle. Typically, they are referred to as ‘Mild Hy...

.Download

Latest White Papers

How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs

The morals of algorithms: a contribution to the ethics of AI systems

Papers from the Past

Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI

White paper on levelling the playing field as regards foreign subsidies

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement