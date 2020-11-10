This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
White Papers
November 10, 2020

View all white papers

By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Featured White Papers

How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density
.How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density

Wearable devices cannot be assumed to have continuous access to the internet, so the system architecture has to allow for local storage of these user data. This means that wearable medical devices need high-density, non-volatile memory. And because decisions about a patient’s diagnosis and trea...

.Download
A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution
.A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution

Our world is more inter−connected than ever, thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT). As the demand for greater integration of IoT devices grew, the need for an efficient and reliable communication standard emerged. The Bluetooth 5.0 specification paved the way for the introduction of a number o...

.Download
How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
.How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data

No embedded device manufacturers would claim that the exposure of connected devices to security threats is due to vulnerabilities in the security components available on the market today. This would be ridiculous: it is easy to find specialist components such as secure elements or high-end system...

.Download
Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems
.Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems

An A/D (Analog-to-Digital) converter, frequently abbreviated as ADC, accepts an analog voltage at the input and produces a digital representation of that voltage at the output that’s called a “sample”.
The two primary characteristics of A/Ds are the rate of conversion or sampling rat...

.Download

Latest White Papers

How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs

The morals of algorithms: a contribution to the ethics of AI systems

Papers from the past

AI chips: What they are and why they matter

Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement