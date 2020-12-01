This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
December 01, 2020

Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Enclosure Ideal for Harsh Environments
The Model 6350 is an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter system in a rugged small form factor enclosure. Based on the Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA, the Model 6350 is very suitable for SIGINT and COMINT, military communications, EW countermeasures, radar transceiver, test and measurement, ...

Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
In this article, we discuss the characteristics of active-clamp forward and continuous-conduction flyback isolated power supply topologies and demonstrate the design and performance trade-offs of each using two telecom-oriented power supplies as examples. Brief overviews of each topology are prov...

How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density
Wearable devices cannot be assumed to have continuous access to the internet, so the system architecture has to allow for local storage of these user data. This means that wearable medical devices need high-density, non-volatile memory. And because decisions about a patient’s diagnosis and trea...

A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution
Our world is more inter−connected than ever, thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT). As the demand for greater integration of IoT devices grew, the need for an efficient and reliable communication standard emerged. The Bluetooth 5.0 specification paved the way for the introduction of a number o...

Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis

The five most common RTOS development bugs

Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal

Real Time Control Over the Web

