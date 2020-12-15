This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
December 15, 2020

A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
We are living in a hyper-connected world in which interconnected devices are ubiquitous. At the same time, existing technologies such as 2G and 3G are being retired to be replaced by new choices of network technology that can provide excellent fits for individual solutions. However, the IoT indus...

Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Enclosure Ideal for Harsh Environments
The Model 6350 is an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter system in a rugged small form factor enclosure. Based on the Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA, the Model 6350 is very suitable for SIGINT and COMINT, military communications, EW countermeasures, radar transceiver, test and measurement, ...

Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
In this article, we discuss the characteristics of active-clamp forward and continuous-conduction flyback isolated power supply topologies and demonstrate the design and performance trade-offs of each using two telecom-oriented power supplies as examples. Brief overviews of each topology are prov...

How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density
Wearable devices cannot be assumed to have continuous access to the internet, so the system architecture has to allow for local storage of these user data. This means that wearable medical devices need high-density, non-volatile memory. And because decisions about a patient’s diagnosis and trea...

Communications in the 6G era

Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis

Using a Dialog GreenPAK for Automatic Amplifier Bias Control

Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time

Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs

