White Papers
January 21, 2020

Software Defined Radio Handbook
SDR (Software-Defined Radio) has revolutionized electronic systems for a variety of applications including communications, data acquisition and signal processing. This handbook shows how DDCs (Digital Downconverters) and DUCs (Digital Upconverters), the fundamental building blocks of SDR, can replac...

Easily Analyze EMI problems with oscilloscopes from Rohde & Schwarz
Each electronic design engineer has this specific challenge: When debugging electromagnetic interference (EMI) problems, the electronic design engineer faces the challenging problem of identifying the sources of unwanted emissions and developing a solution for them. Often, the only information tha...

3 Steps to Characterize RF Devices
This white paper highlights stimulus-response testing that provides a basic framework for evaluating the performance of RF devices using stimulus and response measurements and explains how the Keysight CXA and CXG can be used together to reduce the overall cost of test....

We’re All Part of the Automotive Evolution
With safety at the forefront, the automotive industry continues to embrace new technologies to deliver greater autonomy and efficiency...

Designing for the IoT as Intelligence Moves to the Edge
.Designing for the IoT as Intelligence Moves to the Edge

The Internet of Everything will be all inclusive, from huge data centers to single-purpose sensors. While individual power requirements vary across the IoT, the need for energy efficiency will be present everywhere....

