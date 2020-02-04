This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
February 04, 2020

Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
This whitepaper explains the process of specifying cable assemblies and will be ideal for Engineers wishing to learn the basics of the process, and as a refresher for the more experienced Engineer. Particular focus is given to sectors that require high-levels of reliability, and details the criteria...

Advanced Visualization Techniques for Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 is the term given to the mix of new technologies beginning to be used in manufacturing; IoT, 3D printing, AI and machine learning to name a few. As a result of using these technologies, manufacturing operations are generating large amounts of data that can be stored, analyzed, and vie...

Software Defined Radio Handbook
SDR (Software-Defined Radio) has revolutionized electronic systems for a variety of applications including communications, data acquisition and signal processing. This handbook shows how DDCs (Digital Downconverters) and DUCs (Digital Upconverters), the fundamental building blocks of SDR, can replac...

3 Steps to Characterize RF Devices
This white paper highlights stimulus-response testing that provides a basic framework for evaluating the performance of RF devices using stimulus and response measurements and explains how the Keysight CXA and CXG can be used together to reduce the overall cost of test....

Consolidating RF Flow for High-Frequency Product Design
Design flows are currently fragmented due to the use of poorly connected EDA tools for various design tasks. Fragmented flows are unable to meet new challenges such as increased system and circuit complexity, stricter bandwidth requirements, smaller device sizes, and changing packaging needs. Learn ...

Computer vision developers survey

How a Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Image Sensor Works

Papers from the Past

Nano- electronics beyond 2020

A Shift Away from Chinese Manufacturing

