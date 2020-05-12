This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
White Papers
May 12, 2020

View all white papers

By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Featured White Papers

Precise Temperature Control for Electron Microscopes
.Precise Temperature Control for Electron Microscopes

Electron microscopes are a powerful laboratory tool used to observe samples across many scientific disciplines. These advanced analytical instruments enable researchers to qualitatively and quantitatively analyze samples in fields like metallography, metrology, anthropology, zoology, epidemiology an...

.Download
Explore a Complete Power Integrity Workflow for High-Speed Digital Designs
.Explore a Complete Power Integrity Workflow for High-Speed Digital Designs

In a world of increasing power distribution network (PDN) complexity, relying on a traditional datasheet approach to power integrity (PI) in your high-speed digital design is no longer an option. Rogue voltage waves can go undetected until late in the design process, resulting in costly re-spins. A...

.Download
Proactive vs. Reactive Approaches to Obsolescence Management
.Proactive vs. Reactive Approaches to Obsolescence Management

This whitepaper makes a case for all OEMs, regardless of size, to use proactive obsoles­cence forecasting measures. This whitepaper also illustrates the risks of using component lifecycle forecast data points from the manu­facturers themselves, versus using forecasts based on algorithmic & histori...

.Download
Putting FPGAs to work in software radio systems 12th edition
.Putting FPGAs to work in software radio systems 12th edition

FPGAs have become an increasingly important resource for software radio systems. Programmable logic technology now offers significant advantages for implementing software radio functions such as DDCs (Digital Downconverters). For many applications, this implementation shift brings advantages that in...

.Download

Latest White Papers

The cybersecurity stack

Physics of 3D ultrasonic sensors

Editor's Picks

Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation

Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement