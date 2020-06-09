This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
June 09, 2020

3 ways to adjust power consumption and dissipation in your processing systems!
Teledyne e2v offers possibilities to customize processors to ease heatsink design or reduce power consumed. Despite the rising power efficiency of new processors, the accelerating demand for computational power often outstrips the ability to cool the systems down and/or to provide them the right a...

Introduction to RNVNA, A Multiport VNA SYSTEM
In many applications it is necessary to make multiport measurements. The RNVNA links up to 16 1-Port analyzers together into a multiport network analysis system. Each of the 16 analyzers will make individual vector reflection measurements and scalar transmission measurements from port to port. In ot...

Key Parameters for Selecting RF Inductors
RF inductor selection involves a number of key parameters including: mounting (surface mount or through-hole), inductance value, current rating, DC resistance (DCR), self-resonant frequency (SRF), Q factor, and temperature rating. This application note helps engineers understand and evaluate each of...

Thermoelectric Cooling for Projection Lasers
Laser projectors used for entertainment applications utilize laser modules to generate 4Kresolution images with a robust color palette and up to 75,000 lumens. While commercial laser projector systems quickly have evolved to be more energy-efficient, these systems still require up to 6kW to generate...

Understanding the performance of neuromorphic event-based vision sensors

A new architecture for automotive CPUs

A General-Purpose Scientific and Engineering Plotting Library that Includes Smith Charts

Datasheet of GateMate FPGA

