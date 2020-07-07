This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
White Papers
July 07, 2020

Featured white papers

4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
The AGV controller is at the heart of the AGV and a vital component for functionality, reliability and safety. The controller has to meet a number of specifications for these requirements. First, the controller needs to meet physical specifications for the environment, including shock resistance, hu...

Three mega-trends for a post-Covid world, and how they affect users of memory technology
Around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the strict lockdowns which governments have imposed to try to control the spread of infection, have brought short-term upheaval to every aspect of people’s lives. But looking ahead at the months and years to follow once the immediate crisis has passed...

Overcoming Product Lifecycle Challenges: From development to sustainment, the 5 P’s every plan should include
Overcoming Product Lifecycle Challenges: From development to sustainment, the 5 P’s every plan should include Description/Abstract: It is unrealistic for an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to expect that a product lifecycle plan can be executed from design and development to production an...

3 ways to adjust power consumption and dissipation in your processing systems!
Teledyne e2v offers possibilities to customize processors to ease heatsink design or reduce power consumed. Despite the rising power efficiency of new processors, the accelerating demand for computational power often outstrips the ability to cool the systems down and/or to provide them the right a...

Latest white papers

Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI

2020: State of the US semiconductor industry

Editor's picks

Designing embedded computers for rugged applications

Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal

