July 21, 2020

Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time
With improvements in processor speed and model accuracy, it is more and more common for microwave circuit simulations to bear close approximation to their eventual real world performance. However, not all pitfalls present in the successful manufacture of a complex microwave circuit are captured in s...

Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
This paper reveals how eMobility companies can achieve compliance with regulations relating to vehicles such as eScooters and eBikes while also making it easier for users to find their rides. Utilizing GNSS coupled with dead reckoning enables precise location information at an attractive price-point...

4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
The AGV controller is at the heart of the AGV and a vital component for functionality, reliability and safety. The controller has to meet a number of specifications for these requirements. First, the controller needs to meet physical specifications for the environment, including shock resistance, hu...

Three mega-trends for a post-Covid world, and how they affect users of memory technology
Around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the strict lockdowns which governments have imposed to try to control the spread of infection, have brought short-term upheaval to every aspect of people’s lives. But looking ahead at the months and years to follow once the immediate crisis has passed...

