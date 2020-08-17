This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
August 17, 2020

.Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs

As new RF and microwave systems evolve, we are seeing a greater need for effective thermal management and significantly higher RF performance from Printed Circuit Boards (PCB’s) and subsystems; at the same time these systems are required to decrease in mass and still offer greater functionality th...

.Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications

In high frequency DC-DC converters for battery-powered applications, improving power supply efficiency is critical and can mean the difference between a device working when it needs to or not. Inductors play a large a role in this – perhaps as large as the circuit topology itself. Inductors filt...

.Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time

With improvements in processor speed and model accuracy, it is more and more common for microwave circuit simulations to bear close approximation to their eventual real world performance. However, not all pitfalls present in the successful manufacture of a complex microwave circuit are captured in s...

.Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging

This paper reveals how eMobility companies can achieve compliance with regulations relating to vehicles such as eScooters and eBikes while also making it easier for users to find their rides. Utilizing GNSS coupled with dead reckoning enables precise location information at an attractive price-point...

