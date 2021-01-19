This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
White papers
January 19, 2021

View all white papers

By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Featured white papers

Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
.Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) allows power sourcing equipment (PSE) to safely transfer power to a powered device (PD) through an Ethernet cable. Reducing the power loss in the rectification and conversion stage means more power is available to the loads.

...

.Download
Software Defined Radio Handbook
.Software Defined Radio Handbook

SDR (Software-Defined Radio) has revolutionized electronic systems for a variety of applications including communications, data acquisition and signal processing. This handbook shows how DDCs (Digital Downconverters) and DUCs (Digital Upconverters), the fundamental building blocks of SDR, can rep...

.Download
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
.A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.

We are living in a hyper-connected world in which interconnected devices are ubiquitous. At the same time, existing technologies such as 2G and 3G are being retired to be replaced by new choices of network technology that can provide excellent fits for individual solutions. However, the IoT indus...

.Download
Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Enclosure Ideal for Harsh Environments
.Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Enclosure Ideal for Harsh Environments

The Model 6350 is an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter system in a rugged small form factor enclosure. Based on the Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA, the Model 6350 is very suitable for SIGINT and COMINT, military communications, EW countermeasures, radar transceiver, test and measurement, ...

.Download

Latest white papers

Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor

A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture

Papers from the past

The Space-COTS Dilemma

Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs

Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement