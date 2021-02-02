This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
February 02, 2021

WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
When establishing a WLAN connection in line with IEEE 802.11ax between R&S CMW wideband radio communication testers (R&S CMW270 and R&S CMW500) and a device under test (DUT), a number of fundamental R&S CMW settings and configurations must be adapted to the test conditions. This a...

IEEE 802.11ax technology introduction
EEE 802.11ax is intended to improve the user experience and network performance in dense deployments in the unlicensed bands. Download this white paper to explore the technology used in the IEEE 802.11ax amendment to the IEEE 802.11 standard and to get an overview of receiver and transmitter test...

Testing WLAN modules with 2×2 MIMO
IEEE specified various multiple input multiple output (MIMO) techniques for the IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax standards to accelerate WLAN transmissions and optimize the signal quality. The WLAN modules in small devices generally feature a maximum of 2×2 MIMO. However, WLAN modules require additional test ...

Nightingale Hospital battling Covid-19 case study
Visbion is a specialist in medical image acquisition, distribution, management and display solutions.
During the early planning stages of the UK’s response to tackling emergency treatment for patients suffering with Covid-19, they were approached to help provide solutions to offer screen...

