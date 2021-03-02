This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version  here.
March 02, 2021

Advantech fast tracks face mask manufacturing in fight against pandemic
The outbreak of COVID-19 has quickened pace of integrating technologies for better emergency response

The COVID-19 pandemic has created demand for advanced technological assistance in many aspects of life. Customized requirements during the COVID-19 crisis need to be f...

Meeting Embedded Design Challenges with Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
Embedded design and especially design work utilizing low speed serial signaling is one of the fastest growing areas of digital electronics design. The need to communicate between modules, FPGAs, and processors within a wide array of consumer and industrial electronics is increasing at an astoundi...

Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
Interested in designing with trans-inductor voltage regulator (TLVR) output filters? Read about a topology that, when applied to the power stage outputs of a multiphase buck regulator, enables the regulator to achieve very steep load transients with a minimum of output capacitance. No sacrificing...

Exploiting parallelism in neural network workloads for scalable acceleration hardware
Many automotive system designers, when considering suitable hardware platforms for executing high performance NNs (Neural Networks) frequently determine the total compute power by simply adding up each NN’s requirements – the total defines the capabilities of the NN accelerator needed. T...

Scanning atoms with the tip of a needle

Decadal plan for semiconductors

Class D Amplifier Design

C-V Measurement Tips, Tricks, and Traps

