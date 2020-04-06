This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Task force sees Covid supply chain shift
1st-gen 10nm EUV-based DRAM modules ship now
Tool removes the gap between raw data and production-ready models
Photonic circuits made reprogrammable
Automotive packaging technology has robust edges
AI-based cameras scan crowds for Covid-19 fever
AI 'auto-tunes' quantum dots for use as qubits
Analyzing power consumption in cellular IoT systems
Wind turbine makers to benefit from tech-led solutions
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit - 22-24 June - Grenoble
Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
EPC takes on silicon over GaN reliability
Silicon battery startup raises $45m for US production
Graphcore slashes power in first Dell server
Fast charging organic proton battery operates at sub-zero temperatures
Bullet penetration test for military 6T battery
Modular electrolyser stack to cut hydrogen generation costs
600W fanless AC-DC medical power supply
Dual channel 540W marine power supply for engine control
How off-the-shelf DC/DC converters simplify ruggedized application development
TTI: MLCC shortages: considering your options
