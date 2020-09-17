This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Battery tech and 5G at heart of European Covid-19 recovery
Startup raises $11m for spin MRAM
Chip market set for strong rebound
High speed MIPI specification for automotive camera designs
Products

Multi-channel AWG and digitizer in one device
PCIe accelerator card simplifies 5G O-RAN
FPGA prototyping system scales to 1.7bn gates
sponsored news

Smart2Zero

Connected car market forecast sees over 14% CAGR to 2027
Mayflower autonomous ship launches
Here, Inrix build end-to-end parking ecosystem   
DC-DC conversion from car battery meets stringent EMI standards
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Signal Chain

ACHIEVE SMALLER SIZE AND BETTER PERFORMANCE WITHOUT COMPROMISING SYSTEM COSTS
Automotive Top News

BMW to use innovative road condition sensor technology
HiPhi X e-car comes with smart matrix lighting system
Cooperation of Velodyne and dSpace speeds lidar development
Technologies to watch

Software for autonomous vehicles looks into the future
Veoneer brings new ADAS generation to the road
GM relies on ADI's wireless battery management system
Products

Test solution evaluates C-V2X systems
ESD protection devices combine signal integrity and surge robustness
Automotive film caps are rated safety class X2
Noise suppression filters for MF, HF bands are automotive certified
Nexperia GaN FETs make EVs more efficient
Technical Papers


Cloud cost management. Bring your company's cloud spending under control
Functional safety for a digital world: from chips to systems
Does Edge Intelligence make sense in an IoT world?
