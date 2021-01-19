This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
January 19, 2021
 
 

Top News

Intel outsources Core i3 to TSMC's 5nm process
.Intel outsources Core i3 to TSMC's 5nm process
Digital twin drives record 666m model downloads
.Digital twin drives record 666m model downloads
Belgian industrial AI startup raises $40m
.Belgian industrial AI startup raises $40m
Semiconductor market shakes off 2020 Covid-19 gloom
.Semiconductor market shakes off 2020 Covid-19 gloom
US tops $80bn in record 5G spectrum auction
.US tops $80bn in record 5G spectrum auction

Products

Fanless industrial AI system uses Nvidia’s Jetson
.Fanless industrial AI system uses Nvidia’s Jetson
PLS moves UDE debug tool to 64bit with Python
.PLS moves UDE debug tool to 64bit with Python
$100 lidar for industrial designs
.$100 lidar for industrial designs

Smart2Zero News

VCSEL IR emitters for industrial mass market 2/3D sensing
.VCSEL IR emitters for industrial mass market 2/3D sensing
Edge AI SDK implements ML platform on MCUs
.Edge AI SDK implements ML platform on MCUs
CES 2021 was largest digital tech event
.CES 2021 was largest digital tech event
Bio-transistor firm looks to accelerate mass production
.Bio-transistor firm looks to accelerate mass production
 

MWEE News

First IMS test cases for 5G NR protocol conformance
.First IMS test cases for 5G NR protocol conformance
Massive €13bn EU budget to drive Europe's space sector
.Massive €13bn EU budget to drive Europe's space sector
APT picks Ericsson for 5G multi-operator core network
.APT picks Ericsson for 5G multi-operator core network
Clinically-accurate health sensor coming to mobile devices
.Clinically-accurate health sensor coming to mobile devices
.

MWEE Technology

GaN based MEMS resonator operates stably at high temperature
.GaN based MEMS resonator operates stably at high temperature
Europe's largest 5G testbed upgrades to OpenRAN
.Europe's largest 5G testbed upgrades to OpenRAN
Lightest 5G smartphone with graphene battery
.Lightest 5G smartphone with graphene battery

MWEE Products

5-V atomic clock offers excellent stability and phase noise
.5-V atomic clock offers excellent stability and phase noise
Bi-directional amplifiers cover VHF/UHF, L, S and C bands
.Bi-directional amplifiers cover VHF/UHF, L, S and C bands
Low latency 5G modules target mass deployment
.Low latency 5G modules target mass deployment
Two-port handheld handheld vector network analyzer to 26.5 GHz
.Two-port handheld handheld vector network analyzer to 26.5 GHz

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
.Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
. A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
.A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
.Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
Communications in the 6G era
.Communications in the 6G era
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement