January 15, 2020

Top News

ST, SiCrystal ink multi-year SiC wafer supply contract
AI architecture has quantum computing aspirations
Maxim sues Monolithic Power over dc-to-dc conversion
Technologies to watch

AI-based image processing without AI expertise
MIT researchers check on quantum chips’ accuracy
Evonetix partners with imec on MEMS-based DNA synthesis platform
Build your own ToF sensor array for SLAM
Smart2Zero

Toyota reveals plans for 'living lab' smart city of the future
Data network for the car - with 25 gbps
'Most advanced' programmable robot is both vehicle and robot
Saving space in cars (and elsewhere) with a speakerless audio system
Events

Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
MWC Barcelona - 24th-27th Feb 2020 - Barcelona
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
Light + Building 2020 - 8th-13th March 2020 - Frankfurt
Top News from Analog, MEMS and Sensors

UK reports progress with III-V non-volatile memory
US lobbied hard to deny China EUV lithography
Micron starts sampling DDR5 DRAM modules
Synopsys buys Invecas analog IP assets
Markets & Technologies

Memory prices set to rise as makers report disruption
NXP, Kalray demo Coolidge parallel processor in 'BlueBox'
Foundries end 2019 with a sales bang
Foundry chip manufacturing demand declines – except in China
Products

Automatic calibration module for RF analyzers
Miniature cooling aggregates have a 60x60mm profile
Small, rugged digital pressure and temperature sensor
Low profile 8pole relay for safety designs
Spring-loaded connectors come pre-wired
Technical Papers

Introducing Micron DDR5 SDRAM: More than a generational update
Micron DDR5 SDRAM: New features
Voice as the user interface – a new era in speech processing
Easily Analyze EMI problems with oscilloscopes from Rohde & Schwarz
3 Steps to Characterize RF Devices
