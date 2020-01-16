This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
January 16, 2020
 
 

Top News

Photonic chip steers light without any moving parts
ST, SiCrystal ink multi-year SiC wafer supply contract
MIT researchers check on quantum chips’ accuracy
Products

ECAD/MCAD synchronization tool ease up team collaboration
MPLAB compiler now TÜV SÜD-certified
DIN-rail LVDT signal conditioners are push-button-calibrated
AI-based image processing without AI expertise
sponsored news

Architecture lighting
LEDs with 65% radiant efficiency and 965mW radiant flux, operating between -40°C and +125°C. The square hyper red LEDs feature 135°C junction temperature and 8kV ESD withstand voltage.

Smart2Zero

Ferroelectric semiconductor FET can both process and store information
Volvo, China Unicom join forces for 5G V2X development
Toyota reveals plans for 'living lab' smart city of the future
Events

MWC Barcelona - 24th-27th Feb 2020 - Barcelona
Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
PCIM Europe, 5th-7th May 2020 - Nuremberg
Automotive Top News

China shifts down in e-mobility, study says
KDPOF presents 25 Gbps optical network for vehicles
Weak automotive economy leaves clear traces at Hella’s figures
Aptiv, Valens develop architecture platform for smart vehicles
Volkswagen Autonomy launches R&D center in Silicon Valley
Automotive Products

Computer platform enables Mobility as a Service
USB Type-C charger chip qualified for automotive use
Vehicle testbed to include GNSS stimulation
LED enables ultra-slim headlamp design
PMIC simplifies power supply design for automotive cameras
Technical Papers

Introducing Micron DDR5 SDRAM: More than a generational update
Voice as the user interface – a new era in speech processing
Easily Analyze EMI problems with oscilloscopes from Rohde & Schwarz
Groq rocks neural networks
3 Steps to Characterize RF Devices
